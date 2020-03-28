Trump signs historic $2trn stimulus package

US President Donald Trump signed into law Friday a historic $2 trillion stimulus package as the American public and the US economy fight the devastating spread of Covid-19.

The far-reaching legislation stands as the largest emergency aid package in US history and represents a massive financial injection into a struggling economy with provisions aimed at helping American workers, small businesses and industries grappling with the economic disruption occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The House of Representatives earlier in the day approved the bill that passed the Senate earlier this week.

Key elements of the package include sending checks directly to individuals and families, a major expansion of unemployment benefits, money for hard-hit hospitals and health care providers, financial assistance for small businesses and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.