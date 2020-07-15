Trump Says “More White People” Die at the Hands of Police, More than Blacks

President Trump got defensive during an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, when asked about the shocking rate of police brutality on Black people.

The American president said the killing of George Floyd was “terrible” but then got mad when asked why Black Americans are “still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country.”

“So are White people. So are White people,,” he told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge at the White House. Adding, “What a terrible question to ask. So are White people. More White people, by the way. More White people.”

It is worthy to note that this study by Harvard researchers published in late June found that the number of White people killed by the police between 2013 and 2017 was higher than any other demographic. But White people constitute a larger portion of the population than Black people, and the study also showed that Black people were three times more likely to be killed by law enforcement officers than White Americans.

See Trump’s interview below:

