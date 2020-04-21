So, Donald Trump’s way of deal with the novel coronavirus which is ravaging the United States is by banning immigration into the country.

The President of the United States of America announced his plan yesterday after the press grilled him for his poor handling of the pandemic during a White House briefing.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

This comes after over 42, 000 people have been killed by the virus, with over 798,742 cases confirmed in the country.

See his tweet: