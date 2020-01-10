Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace prize, not Ethiopia’s Abiy

US President Donald Trump believes that he was overlooked for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize, I’ll tell you about that. I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said: ‘What, did I have something do with it?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters… I saved a big war, I’ve saved a couple of them,” he recently said on a campaign trail.

This was contained in a video clip of him talking to supporters at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday evening.

"I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, 'what, did I have something do with it?'" — Trump whines about not having a Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/PjVsZCkThY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020

Although he did not name the Nobel Peace Prize winner or the country, it is clear that Mr Trump was referring to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Mr Abiy, 43, is Africa’s youngest head of government who has introduced massive liberalising reforms to Ethiopia, shaking up what was a tightly controlled nation.

He freed thousands of opposition activists from jail and allowed exiled dissidents to return home.

He has also allowed the media to operate freely and appointed women to prominent positions.

And in October last year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize – the only head of state to win the prize since Mr Trump was elected in 2016.