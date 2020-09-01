Trump says Cops who shoot civilians are like golfers who choke [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump has compared police officers who shoot civilians in the back to golfers who choke and miss putts.

Discussing how police shot black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back, the president said on Fox News: “They [the officers] choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt.”

Host Laura Ingraham, who had probed the president on the danger of being in the police, quickly interrupted him, saying: “You’re not comparing it to golf. Because of course that’s what the media would say. People make, people panic.”

Trump, who was speaking from the White House, reiterated: “I’m saying people choke. And people are bad people. You have both.”

In an hour-long chat the president had been asked by Ingraham: “It’s more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think than it has been a long time?”

He replied: “The police are under siege. They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a joker — they choke.”

The shooting of Blake put the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin and triggered a series of protests and violence. Blake is paralyzed from the shooting, his family said, and recovering in a Milwaukee hospital.

City officials have identified Rusten Sheskey as the officer who shot Blake, even as the Kenosha police union said Blake had a knife and fought with officers.

Trump added: “Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, “Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?

“You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt.”

Laura Ingraham stops Trump from finishing his thought comparing police officers using lethal force to a golfer missing a three-foot putt because, she says mid-interview, it’s the type of remark the media will jump all over. pic.twitter.com/U2gxn5DeGQ — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 1, 2020

After being interrupted by Ingraham the president continued: “If you have some bad people and they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead.

“People choke under those circumstances and they make a bad decision. I’ve seen bad decisions of people that, it looked bad, but probably it was a choke.

“But you also have bad police, but you also, the vast, not only the vast majority, but thousands and thousands of great acts, and you make the evening news for weeks.”

