Trump sacks key Impeachment witness from White House

Lt. Col Alexander Vindman who served as a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump has been ousted from his role on the National Security Council (NSC).

Vindman was escorted out of the White House on Friday, his lawyer said.

His role in the impeachment trial which came to an end on Wednesday after the Senate acquitted Trump on the two articles of impeachment was said to have infuriated the United States president.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he has dutifully served his country and his President. He does so having spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress,” Ambassador David Pressman, Vindman’s attorney, said in a statement.

When contacted by Insider about Vindman’s apparent departure, NSC spokesperson John Ullyot said, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

It is also expected that there will be a major shakeup of staff at the White House as the president looks for greater loyalty after his acquittal.