Trump rules out military striker on Iran, vows to increase sanctions

US President Donald Trump has said Iran “appears to be standing down” after it fired missiles at air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

Mr Trump, in a televised address from the White House, said no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks and the bases suffered only minimal damage.

The president has previously threatened military action against Iran if it were to target US personnel and bases, but he did not announce any military action, saying Iran’s attack had caused no casualties.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” he said.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned,” he added.

He also said that “American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent”. “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it.”

Mr Trump also said the US would immediately impose additional financial and economic sanctions on Iran, which would remain until it “changed its behaviour”.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,” he said.

“The civilised world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime. Your campaign of terror, murder and mayhem will not be tolerated any more. It will not be allowed to go forward.”