Trump Rants About ‘Parasite’ Oscars Win at Colorado Rally

Yesterday at his campaign rally in Colorado, President Donald Trump slammed the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Speaking at the podium, the American president asked, “How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” He went on to say, “And the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all that about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies.”

He continued, “I thought it was ‘best foreign film,’ no?” as a reference to how the category was previously referred before it became known as best international feature film.

Well, Neon, the U.S. distributor for the pic, responded minutes later in a tweet, saying, “Understandable, he can’t read.”

