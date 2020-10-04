Trump points to miracle from God as he battles COVID-19 [Video]

US President Donald Trump has said that he now feels much better after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Trump is currently at the Walter Reed hospital where he’s receiving treatment. He’s also working from the presidential office at the hospital.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the US President thanked those attending to him for the job they are doing.

He also looked forward to returning to continue with the mandate he was given to ‘Make America Great Again.’

“I came here wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump said.

“We are working so hard to get me back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done a good job of that but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job. I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon.

“I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we’ve been doing, the kind of numbers we’ve been doing, we’ve been so proud of it. But this was something that happened, and it happened to millions of people all over the world and I’m fighting for them, not just in the US, I’m fighting for them all over the world.”

The Republican leader also said that the therapeutics which he’s taking and others seem like miracles from God.

“We’re gonna beat the coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it, and we’re gonna beat it soundly. So many things have happened. If you look at the therapeutics which I’m taking right now, some of them and others that are coming out soon are looking like… frankly, they are miracles, if you wanna know the truth. People criticize me when I say that, but we have things happening that look like they are miracles coming down from God,” he said.

See a video he posted on Twitter last night.

