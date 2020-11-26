Trump pardons disgraced former national security adviser Flynn

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Making the announcement Wednesday, Trump said the widely expected act of clemency was his “Great Honor”.

Mr Flynn was among former aides to President Trump convicted during a justice department investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

He admitted in 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia’s envoy, then tried to withdraw his plea.

The White House said on Wednesday that the pardon would finally end “the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man”.

Its statement described Mr Flynn as “the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a co-ordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016”.

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

Mr Flynn responded by posting a tweet containing a US flag emoji and a Biblical verse, Jeremiah 1:19.

The verse says: “‘They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,’ declares the Lord.”

The pardon comes on the same day that the president met with his campaign team in Pennsylvania insisting without providing evidence that he won the November 3 election by ‘a lot’.

