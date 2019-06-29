Trump Offers to Meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ

United States President Trump has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet him at the fortified frontier that divides North and South Korea.

Mr Trump’s unexpected tweet suggested “saying hello” to Mr Kim during the US leader’s visit to South Korea.

The Republican leader is due in South Korea to discuss the flagging North Korea denuclearisation talks ahead of his trip to the G20 summit in Japan.

In an apparently spontaneous gesture, Mr Trump mooted a meeting with Mr Kim.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Osaka, Trump gave a few more details, telling reporters he decided on Saturday morning to “put out a feeler” to Mr Kim.

“If he’s there, we’ll see each other for two minutes and that’s fine,” he said in comments to reporters.

Reacting, North Korea described the offer as a “very interesting suggestion”.

He was speaking at the start of a working breakfast with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

He made the comments ahead of key talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping over a raging trade war seen as a drag on global growth.