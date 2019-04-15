Trump, Obama, Serena Join Twitter Standing Ovation for Tiger Woods

On a weekend that had Coachella, NBA playoffs, the commencement of Game of Thrones finale, and even a Premier League cracker at Anfield, there was really only one winner…Tiger Woods.

After a spectacular fall from grace, many surgeries and even more question marks, Tiger Woods became a champion at Augusta National again.

The world was united in acclamation of his greatness after a fifth green jacket that just might prove to be the toughest — if not the most meaningful — he’s ever won.

Well, Twitter wasn’t around in 2005 the last time Woods won at the Masters. Luckily for us it is now and from US president Donald Trump, to his predecessor Barack Obama and Serena Williams, Tiger brought the world together in a rare Twitter standing ovation.

