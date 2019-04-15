Trump, Obama, Serena Join Twitter Standing Ovation for Tiger Woods

On a weekend that had Coachella, NBA playoffs, the commencement of Game of Thrones finale, and even a Premier League cracker at Anfield, there was really only one winner…Tiger Woods.

After a spectacular fall from grace, many surgeries and even more question marks, Tiger Woods became a champion at Augusta National again.

The world was united in acclamation of his greatness after a fifth green jacket that just might prove to be the toughest — if not the most meaningful — he’s ever won.

Well, Twitter wasn’t around in 2005 the last time Woods won at the Masters. Luckily for us it is now and from US president Donald Trump, to his predecessor Barack Obama and Serena Williams, Tiger brought the world together in a rare Twitter standing ovation.

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy! https://t.co/41MtJtYEjq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Clutch 🐅 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!" Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time. pic.twitter.com/u3cNdQm6MG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019