Trump masks up for first time in public

US President Donald Trump has worn a mask in public for the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trump, who has always objected to wearing of face masks, was visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met wounded soldiers and health care workers.

“I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” he said as he left the White House.

The Republican leader has previously said that he would not wear a mask and often mocked Democratic rival Joe Biden for doing so.

But on Saturday he said: “I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that, in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.”

Trump’s sudden change of tone came as the US recorded 66,528 coronavirus cases on Saturday, a new daily record as the country’s death toll surpasses 130,000.

