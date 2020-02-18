Trump lashes out at Obama’s ‘con job’ over economy claim

US President Donald Trump has slammed his predecessor, President Barack Obama for claiming that he’s responsible for creating legislation that caused economic booms in both of their administrations.

Taking to twitter Monday, Barrack Obama tweeted a photo of what appeared to be his signature at the foot of the Recovery act – a stimulus package passed in February 2009.

Former US President Barrack Obama wrote;

“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,”.

Reacting to Barrack Obama’s claim, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam his predecessor and described his claim as a “con job”.

He tweeted: “Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers….”

In his tweets, Trump decried the economic recovery under Obama as the weakest since the Great Depression of 1929.

He also asserted that the US would be in dire financial straits had the Democratic party won the 2016 presidential election.

He wrote: “….ever. Had to rebuild our military, which was totally depleted. Fed Rate UP, taxes and regulations WAY DOWN. If Dems won in 2016, the USA would be in big economic (Depression?) & military trouble right now. THE BEST IS YET TO COME. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!