Trump Jr tests positive for Coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said Friday.

The spokesman said Trump Jr. tested positive earlier this week and has been “completely asymptomatic.” He said Trump Jr. was “following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr., 42, is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus as cases surge across the country.

The president, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron contracted COVID-19 in October and have since recovered. Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

The United States has seen increases in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks, with numerous one-day records set and quickly broken. On Thursday, the U.S. registered another daily record, almost 188,000.

