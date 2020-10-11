Trump holds first public event since Coronavirus hospitalisation

Donald Trump has delivered a speech in front of cheering supporters at the White House in his first public appearance since being hospitalised.

The event was officially tagged a “peaceful protest”, but looked much like a Trump campaign rally.

The president, who says he is no longer taking medicines against Covid-19, told the crowd he was “feeling great” – though the White House has not provided an update on his health since Thursday.

There are fears the president remains contagious following his three-day hospital stay with Covid-19.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found that just 35% of Americans approved of how Mr Trump has handled the coronavirus crisis, BBC writes.

More than 210,000 Americans are known to have died of Covid-19.

Saturday’s White House gathering was partly organised by a foundation called “Blexit”, which aims to get black and Latino voters to support the Republican party.

The president, who took off his mask when he started to speak, railed against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, describing his opponent’s programme as “beyond socialism – Communist, that’s about right”.

Mr Trump repeated his previous assertion that he had done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.

He said that the coronavirus was “disappearing”. Shortly before he made his speech, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 58,302 new cases in the past 24 hours.

