Trump halts funding to WHO over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has halted U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, blaming it for creating “a 20-fold increase” in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

According to Trump, WHO made a “disastrous decision” to oppose his restrictions on travel from China and put “political correctness above life-saving measures.”

The action had been expected as Trump repeatedly signaled the move after accusing the WHO of having a bias in favour of China, despite the United States being its largest single funder.

The president said the freeze on funds for the UN health agency will remain in place “for 60 to 90 days” while a review of its response to the outbreak of the coronavirus is conducted.

Trump contends that the WHO failed in its “basic duty” to investigate early reports out of China about the virus in December of last year.

Reacting in a statement Tuesday night, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his support of the WHO from a week ago:

“It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19.

“Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis.

“But now is not that time.”

“As it is not that time, it also not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”