Trump fined $2m for Charity Misuse

A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2m (£1.6m) for misusing funds from his charity to finance his 2016 political campaign.

The Donald J Trump Foundation closed down in 2018 after prosecutors had accused it of working as “little more than a chequebook” for Mr Trump’s interests.

According to the BBC, charities such as the one Mr Trump and his three eldest children headed cannot engage in politics, the judge ruled.

Mr Trump was defiant after the ruling, saying “every penny” went to charity.

“I am the only person I know, perhaps the only person in history, who can give major money to charity ($19m), charge no expense, and be attacked by the political hacks in New York State,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

He accused New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, who brought the civil lawsuit, of “deliberately mischaracterising this settlement for political purposes”.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla said Mr Trump had “breached his fiduciary duty” by allowing funds raised for US veterans to be used for the Iowa primary election in 2016.

“I direct Mr Trump to pay the $2,000,000, which would have gone to the Foundation if it were still in existence,” she wrote, saying it must be paid by Mr Trump himself and should go to eight charities he has no relationship to.

Mr Trump said the case had been resolved and that he was “happy to donate” $2m to the Army Emergency Relief, Children’s Aid Society, City Meals-on-Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha’s Table, United Negro College Fund, United Way of Capital Area and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The case was opened following an investigation into the Trump Foundation by the Washington Post in 2016.