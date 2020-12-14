Trump explains why he won’t be taking the COVID-19 Vaccine

US President Donald Trump has said that he will not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine any time soon.

According to the Republican leader, this is as a result of a directive he gave which will delay the administration of the vaccine on those in the White House.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said he was “not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the programme, unless specifically necessary.

“I have asked that this adjustment be made,” he wrote.

The US government had pre-ordered 100 million vials of the jab as it grapple with mounting infections and deaths that have overwhelmed the health system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

