Trump Downplays North Korea’s Missile Launch Ahead of Japan Visit

US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about recent North Korean missile tests, saying he’s not the least bit perturbed.

Appearing to contradict his own national security advisor, Mr Trump called the missiles “small weapons” in a tweet issued shortly after his arrival in Japan on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Saturday that the tests violated UN resolutions on North Korea.

President Trump began a state visit to Japan on Sunday by teeing off a round of golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders ate breakfast together on Sunday, before heading out to play 16 holes of golf in Chiba, outside the capital Tokyo.

Mr Trump has said he wants to strike a deal with Japan to address what he has called a trade imbalance between the two countries.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Mr Trump wrote: “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.” He added: “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.”

Not for the first time, his tweet appeared to put him at odds with Mr Bolton, and also with his host nation, as Mr Abe last week called the North Korean tests “extremely regrettable”.

The US president is in Japan to discuss trade and security issues. North Korea’s missile tests and nuclear programme are expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Japan is considered to be one of America’s most important allies, for security and economic reasons, and Mr Trump has sought to strengthen the relationship, making regular diplomatic trips to meet Mr Abe.