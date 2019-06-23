Trump Dismisses Rape Allegation as ‘Fiction’

US President Donald Trump has dismissed allegations that he raped a woman in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s as “fiction”.

Trump says he never met E. Jean Carroll and accuses her of making up the allegation to sell a new book.

Ms Carroll says she did not report the alleged attack at the time after being advised by a friend she had no chance of winning in court.

Her story was published in New York magazine on Friday.

In the article, she describes meeting Mr Trump in late 1995 or early 1996, in Bergdorf Goodman. She says she recognised him as the “real estate tycoon” and that he told her he was buying a present for “a girl”, BBC writes.

She says Mr Trump knew she was a TV agony aunt and the two joked around, encouraging each other to try on some lingerie.

She alleges that they then went to a dressing room, where she accuses him of raping her.

Both Mr Trump and Ms Carroll were aged around 50 at the time, and he was married to Marla Maples.

Ms Carroll says she told two friends about the alleged incident, one of whom advised her to go to the police.

But she says the other advised her against telling anyone saying: “Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. He’ll bury you.”

The accusation is one of six alleged attacks by “hideous men” that Ms Carroll details in her article.

Ms Carroll ends the article by saying Mr Trump was her “last hideous man” and she has not had sex since then.

Responding, the US president in a statement said: “I’ve never met this person in my life.

“She is trying to sell a new book – that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.”

However, the New Yorker article included an image of Mr Trump and Ms Carroll together at an NBC party around 1987.

When he was asked about the photo on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “Standing with my coat on in a line, give me a break, with my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is.”

He added: “There is some picture where we’re shaking hands it looks like at some kind of event. I have my coat on, I have my wife standing next to me, and I didn’t know her husband but he was a newscaster. But I have no idea who she is.”

Mr Trump encouraged anyone with information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms Carroll or New York Magazine to notify the White House.

He accused the publication of “peddling fake news” and called the magazine a “failing business.”

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda,” he said.

“It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence,” he added.

Trump announced his reelection bid last week, and he may likely go against former vice-president Joe Biden – who’s the frontrunner in a packed Democrats field.