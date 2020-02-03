Trump Congratulates Wrong State For Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Donald Trump was among the first to laud the Kansas City Chiefs in the wake of their 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, taking to Twitter to congratulate the newly crowned NFL champions and the ‘Great State of Kansas’.

The only problem: the Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The US president was quick to remedy his mistake, deleting the tweet and re-posting it moments later with the correct state – but not before his error was noticed by a wide audience.

Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill was among those who took note, screenshotting Trump’s tweet and adding: “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”

