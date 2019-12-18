Trump calls for Prayers as impeachment looms

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to ask his millions of followers to say a prayer, as the House of Representatives was readying to impeach a president for only the third time in the country’s history.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” Trump posted.

In a frenzied rush of activities, the president has been retweeting supporters in the conservative media and quoted a leading Republican in Congress who denounced the impeachment process and slammed Trump’s opponents as people who “all they had was never to let him have an easy breath.”

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

If the articles of impeachment are approved, as expected, Trump would become only the third U.S. president to be impeached. No U.S. president has been removed from office via the impeachment process.

Wednesday’s votes, which are set for sometime in the afternoon or early evening, are expected to play out largely along party lines.

Democrats control the House 233 to 197 seats over Republicans, with one independent and four vacancies.

The impeachment process has deepened political divides in the U.S. as the country heads for the 2020 presidential election.

In a vitriolic six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Trump called the House’s impeachment drive a “charade” and a “colossal injustice”.

“You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offence,” Trump said in the letter.

“I have no doubt that the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election,” Trump wrote.