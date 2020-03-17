Trump calls Coronavirus ‘Chinese virus’

U.S. President Donald Trump has caused uproar on social media following a statement from him on Monday in which he used the phrase “Chinese Virus” in place of coronavirus.

This comes after Trump earlier in the day addressed the press on the situation of things said America may be headed towards recession and urged social distancing.

Taking to Twitter shortly afterwards, the president wrote: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Following his tweet, many officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, criticized him as they termed it inaccurate and potentially harmful as well as racist.