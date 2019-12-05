Trump calls Canada’s Trudeau ‘two-faced’ at NATO Summit

US President Donald Trump has called Justin Trudeau “two-faced” over a now viral video in which the Canadian leader appears to mock him at a meeting of Nato leaders.

Footage showed Mr Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson and French leader Emmanuel Macron discussing an impromptu press conference held by Mr Trump.

Nato leaders agreed a statement of unity but the 70th anniversary meeting held near London also saw several rows.

Mr Trump cancelled a press conference planned for after the summit.

He told reporters: “We’ll go directly back. I think we’ve done plenty of news conferences.”

The brief video posted on Twitter by Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC, showed Mr Trudeau chatting with a group of leaders, including Mr Johnson, Mr Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.

Watch the clip here.