Trump calls African nations ‘Complete fu**ing toilets’ Cohen says in new book

In a new book out this week, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, alleges that Trump regarded all African countries and nations run by black people as “complete toilets”.

The book also said Trump made disparaging remarks about Black world leaders including former South African President Nelson Mandela after he died.

In the book, Cohen alleges that Trump described Mandela as a poor leader and disparaged U.S. minorities in general, the Washington Post has reported.

According to the newspaper, which has a copy of the book, Cohen wrote that following Mandela’s death in 2013, Trump said: “Mandela f—-ed the whole country up. Now it’s a s—-hole. F—- Mandela. He was no leader.”

Cohen also alleges that Trump said: “Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a s—-hole. They are all complete f—-ing toilets.”

Trump was previously linked with making disparaging remarks about African countries.

In January 2018, during a discussion with lawmakers at the White House regarding immigrants, Trump reportedly exhibited frustration over protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.

At the time, he allegedly said,

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he said, sparking outrage across the country.

Trump never denied he said so when President Muhammadu Buhari visited him in Washington.

“We didn’t discuss it. But you do have some countries that are in very bad shape,” he said at a joint press conference with Buhari.

However, on Saturday White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany attacked Cohen’s credibility.

“Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies,” McEnany said in a statement.

Trump has called Cohen “a rat,” and a liar and Cohen has said he faced repeated death threats from Trump supporters.

