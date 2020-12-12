Trump blow as Supreme Court rejects suit seeking to overturn Biden win

The US Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to President Donald Trump by rejecting a suit backed by him to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The decision ends a chaotic attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order was its second this week turning down Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

This is as the Electoral College meets on Monday to formally elect Mr Biden as the next president.

Mr Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Mr Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allow him to serve another four years in the White House.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognisable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections”.

Eighteen other states won by Mr Trump in last month’s election, 126 Republican members of Congress and Mr Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Mr Biden.

The four states sued by Texas had urged the court to reject the case as meritless. They were backed by another 22 states and the District of Columbia.

