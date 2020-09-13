Trump backs call for cancellation of Netflix over new movie, Cuties

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Trump backs call for cancellation of Netflix over new movie, Cuties

Donald Trump Jr has backed the call for the cancellation of Netflix over a new movie on the platform titled ‘Cuties’.

Cuties is about an eleven-year-old girl (Amy) who starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions after she became fascinated by a free-spirited dance crew.

The movie, which is directed by Maimouna Doucoure, first drew criticism because of the kind of images used in the trailer – leading to an apology from Netflix.

With the movie now streaming, the political spectrum has joined netizens in criticizing it and calling for the cancellation of Netflix.

DiAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for Congress took to Twitter to stress that “child pornography is illegal in America.”

Omar Navarro, another Republican, joined in: “The hypersexualization of girls (and boys) is disgusting.”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former US presidential candidate, lent her voice against the movie which has young girls dancing in suggestive ways.

“@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix,” she tweeted.

Trump Jr backed her tweet and also took a swipe at Democrats with a claim that they are defending the movie.

“She’s 100% right. This shit has to stop. These people and the democrats viciously defending it are trying to normalize pedophelia!!!,” he tweeted.

,

Related Posts

Freeze apologises to Oyedepo

September 13, 2020

Kaduna Govt clamps down on Bet9ja, BetKing others

September 13, 2020

Viral Video: LASTMA summons Officer over fight with passenger

September 13, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply