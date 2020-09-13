Trump backs call for cancellation of Netflix over new movie, Cuties

Donald Trump Jr has backed the call for the cancellation of Netflix over a new movie on the platform titled ‘Cuties’.

Cuties is about an eleven-year-old girl (Amy) who starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions after she became fascinated by a free-spirited dance crew.

The movie, which is directed by Maimouna Doucoure, first drew criticism because of the kind of images used in the trailer – leading to an apology from Netflix.

With the movie now streaming, the political spectrum has joined netizens in criticizing it and calling for the cancellation of Netflix.

DiAnna Lorraine, a former Republican candidate for Congress took to Twitter to stress that “child pornography is illegal in America.”

Omar Navarro, another Republican, joined in: “The hypersexualization of girls (and boys) is disgusting.”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former US presidential candidate, lent her voice against the movie which has young girls dancing in suggestive ways.

“@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix,” she tweeted.

Trump Jr backed her tweet and also took a swipe at Democrats with a claim that they are defending the movie.

“She’s 100% right. This shit has to stop. These people and the democrats viciously defending it are trying to normalize pedophelia!!!,” he tweeted.

She’s 100% right. This shit has to stop. These people and the democrats viciously defending it are trying to normalize pedophelia!!! https://t.co/zDXFaTyBoT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2020

