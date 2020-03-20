Trump approves chloroquine to treat coronavirus

The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters during a White House briefing.

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to mediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 217,000 so far, killing 6,900.

Much of the world has been on lockdown over the disease.