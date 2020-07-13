‘True Confidence has no Room for Envy and Jealousy’, BBN’s Tacha Says

Former BBNaija contestant, Natacha Akide aka Tacha is speaking her truth.

The social media influencer and businesswoman, shared a series of thoughts on Twitter, letting folks know that from where she stands, ‘true confidence has no room for envy and jealousy”.

Tacha also encouraged people going through it not to fret as their stories of how they overcame would serve as guidelines for people coming behind.

She advised women not to chase the men folks by going with the logic that women are to be ‘found’ by men.

One day you’ll tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it’ll be someone else’s survival guide👣

•#FocusOnTacha — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 12, 2020

Oh and to all my girls out there… Never forget that you are the MISSING RIB.. you don’t have to search for him, he’ll come LOOKING for you💗💗💗

•

•

#FocusOnTacha — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 12, 2020

True CONFIDENCE has no room for envy and jealousy.

When you know you are GREAT you have no REASON to hate🥱

•

•

#FocusOnTacha — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 12, 2020

