‘True Confidence has no Room for Envy and Jealousy’, BBN’s Tacha Says

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘True Confidence has no Room for Envy and Jealousy’, BBN’s Tacha Says

Former BBNaija contestant, Natacha Akide aka Tacha is speaking her truth.

The social media influencer and businesswoman, shared a series of thoughts on Twitter, letting folks know that from where she stands, ‘true confidence has no room for envy and jealousy”.

Tacha also encouraged people going through it not to fret as their stories of how they overcame would serve as guidelines for people coming behind.

She advised women not to chase the men folks by going with the logic that women are to be ‘found’ by men.

,

Related Posts

John Travolta Loses Wife, Kelly Preston to Breast Cancer

July 13, 2020

Former BBNaija Star, Nina Onyenobi Welcomes Son in the US

July 13, 2020

Kyrie Irving Replies People Who Criticise His Activism: “Don’t Play With Me!”

July 13, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply