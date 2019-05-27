Truck Crushes LASTMA Official to Death in Apapa

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mrs Folashade Arogundade, was on Saturday crushed to death by a truck in Apapa area of Lagos.

This comes bare days after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that trucks in the area be cleared to ease the traffic congestion.

According to Punch, the 33-year-old officer was one of the personnel deployed in Apapa to ensure the evacuation of articulated trucks from the road with a view to restoring sanity and orderliness in the area.

It was learnt that Arogundade, who was overseeing the evacuation, was hit by a truck that was put on the reverse gear by its driver late Saturday.

A source told Punch that when the driver of the truck realised that he had knocked down someone, he took to his heels.

The source said the officer’s colleagues took her to the General Hospital, Apapa, where she was confirmed dead.

“I saw when the truck hit her while it was reversing. The back of the vehicle knocked her down and the back tyres crushed her.

“Before her colleagues could notice what had happened, the driver of the truck had escaped from the area. Some of her colleagues took her to hospital and some, who came back later, told us that she was dead before she got to the hospital.”

The Public Relations Officer, LASTMA, Mr Mahmud Hassan, who confirmed the incident, lamented that Arogundade was killed while performing her lawful duty of implementing the Federal Government’s directive of getting rid of articulated vehicles in Apapa.

According to him, the incident was caused by the nonchalant attitude of the truck driver, adding that the truck had been taken to the police station, while investigation was ongoing to determine the whereabouts of the fleeing driver.

Hassan added that the 33-year-old Arogundade was survived by her two-year-old daughter, husband, mother and grandmother, adding that the husband works in a local government council in the state.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Musa Olawale, condoled with the family of the victim, adding that 30 officers of the agency had been assaulted between the first quarter and May this year.