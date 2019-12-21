Truck crushes 2 to death in Kaduna

Two people died, seven others sustained injuries after a trailer loaded with cows lost control and rammed into them on Friday in Kaduna.

According to the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna, Hafiz Mohammed, the accident occurred around Lord Lugard Roundabout, Kaduna metropolis at about 1:53 a.m.

Mohammed said that the accident was caused by over speeding and fatigue, adding that the seven rescued victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them died.

“One other person was crushed to death after the trailer fell on the victim while trying to navigate the roundabout.

“It took combined efforts of FRSC, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority to remove the corpses and deposit it at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Mr Hafiz said the trailer was evacuated around 9:30 a.m and towed to Motorpol Office Kaduna, adding that some of the items recovered include N15,840 belonging to one of the deceased.