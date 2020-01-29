Truck crushes 15, injures 38 in Ogun

At least 15 people were on Tuesday crushed to death by a truck in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria.

The accident, which occurred on Ajegunle Bridge at Omi River along the Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Highway in the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state, also left 38 people seriously injured.

It is understood that the truck veered off the road and crashed into the dried Omi River along the Ibadan- Ijebu-Ode road.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident, saying the truck was travelling from Sokoto and was overloaded with passengers.

The FRSC Sector Commander said,

“Rescue operatives led by the FRSC unit commander, Ijebu-Ode and the FRSC rescue operators from the FRSC Ago-Iwoye Outpost command were quickly mobilised to the scene.

“Rescue operations are still ongoing

However, 15 corpses all male adults out of the passengers crammed into the canter mini truck have been recovered from under the bridge from the dried Omi-River.

“So far thirty-eight passengers in the mini-truck sustained various degrees of injuries and rescued to the state hospital Ijebu Ode For medical treatment.

“The corpses of the dead victims have been evacuated to Sabo in Ijebu-Ode with the Sarki Hausawa making arrangements with the police for mass burial of the dead victims. “

Speaking on the possible cause of the crash, Oladele said,

“The suspected cause of the crash is fatigue as the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the dried Omi River along the Ibadan- Ijebu-Ode road.”