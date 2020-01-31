Truck crushes 12-year-old girl to death in Ondo

A truck driver has been arrested by the police in Ondo for crushing a 12-year-old girl to death with his vehicle.

The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday said Akinwole Oluwole crushed Anu Oguneso at Custom Road in Idepe town, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state while she was trying to cross the road on Wednesday.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Femi Joseph, said the suspect was arrested immediately after committing the crime.

The PPRO said:

“The suspect is with us as I am speaking with you and we have commenced investigation into the matter. The suspect would be charged to court after the completion of our investigation.”

Joseph also stated that the remains of the deceased – who died on the spot – had been deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa.

A source said immediately after the incident happened, the truck driver, for the fear of being lynched, escaped from the scene and went to report himself at the Okitipupa Police Division.