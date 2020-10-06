Trouble in Paradise? Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

We hope all is well with Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko as the married pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Going through their Instagram accounts, the couple whose relationship initially sparked outrage from many quarters are no longer part of each other’s Instagram followers.

The reason for this new development in the social media activities of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko is yet unknown.

However, recall that there was a ruckus online a little while back after folks alleged that Regina’s mother called out actress, Chika Ike for dating her son-in-law, a claim which the latter denied.

Daniel and Nwoko welcomed their first child together, Munir Ned Nwoko some months back and all seemed to be well in ‘paradise’.

We are waiting to see how this plays out and if there’s more to it.

