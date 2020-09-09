Trouble in Paradise? David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Tamar Braxton

Tofunmi Oluwashina

David Adefeso has filed a restraining order against Tamar Braxton, his girlfriend of about two years.

The Nigerian-American who has been dating the singer and former talk show host of ‘The Real’ since 2018, is said to have filled a “domestic violence” restraining order against Braxton, TMZ reports.

Though details surrounding the restraining order are yet unknown, David filed at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 8, as per the outlet.

This new development comes as a surprise given that a few weeks ago, Tamar Braxton took to her Instagram to heap praises on David Adefeso and thank him for saving her life.

Recall that 43-year-old Tamar Braxton was hospitalised following a suicide attempt that stemmed from a number of issues regarding her contract with WeTV. She was found unresponsive by Adefeso who called an 911, saving her life.

