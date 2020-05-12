Trouble in Biafraland as Kanu, Uwazuruike clash

The struggle for the actualisation of Biafra may have run into yet another bump after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu lashed out at the leader of the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) Ralph Uwazuruike.

Rekindling his feud with his old foe, Kanu claimed the former Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) is usurping the struggles of his group to realise a Biafra nation.

In a radio Biafra broadcast Monday, Kanu particularly took a swipe on Uwazuruike for allegedly taking the matters of the Igbo to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) in The Hague, Netherlands.

His actions he claimed belittle the struggles made by several Igbo group to recognised bodies such as the United Nations Organisation (UNO).

The IPOB leader who alleged Uwazuruike paid two thousand dollars to smuggle a letter to UNPO to get the attention of the union towards Igbo’s plight in Nigeria maintained that his action was not worth it.

He maintained that IPOB had already gotten the attention of well known groups such as the UN and AU, wondering why Uwazuruike should belittle the efforts put into the struggle by other Igbo pressure groups.

According to Kanu “all because he wants to be relevant, because he knows we are getting Biafra soon, he now ran to UNPO that has the same status with our World Igbo Congress.”

He continued “UNPO has nothing to do with Biafra, Uwazuruike has destroyed Biafra name, a man who built his house with Biafra money, he said he has taken Biafra to UNPO, is UNPO part of UN, the group has nothing to do with Biafra.

“Biafra cannot be built on lies, you are warned, you have Nigeria blood in you, stop deceiving the people and yourself , we would get Biafra without you, very soon I will be in United States to address the Umuada, they will welcome me, we shall see the true support.” Kanu boasted.

