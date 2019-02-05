Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Adamawa

The military has repelled attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on communities in Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State.

A community leader said that sporadic gunshots were heard at about 7pm on Monday around Kirchingha in Madagali LGA.

The terrorists were also said to be advancing towards Shuwa town in Michika LGA, causing the residents to flee for safety.

But the advancing insurgents were reportedly stopped by troops who succeeded in pushing them back, although two houses and a shop were said to have been set ablaze as they retreated.

Both Michika and Madagali LGAs were captured by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

The communities are still recovering from the devastation wreaked by the insurgents that saw many killed and thousands of residents displaced.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Adamawa State Command, Mr Othman Abubakar, said they have yet to receive any official report on the attack.