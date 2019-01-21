Troops Kill 5 Insurgents in Baga

Troops have killed five suspected members of the Boko Haram jihadists during a fresh encounter in Baga town of Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.

He said a combined Special Forces comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Air Force deployed in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in northern Borno engaged the insurgents on Saturday.

According to him, the terrorists – armed with two gun trucks, a vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a suicide bomber – met their Waterloo while fighting to break into the formidable defensive position of the troops.

“The gallant troops responded swiftly in a fierce counter-offensive, unleashing superior and overwhelming firepower on the terrorists and neutralised five of them, including a driver and a gunner firing from a gun truck, a suicide bomber in a vehicle loaded with IED and two other terrorists,” Nwachukwu said.

He added that the fierce counterattack by the soldiers also led to the destruction of a gun truck and one IED-carrying vehicle owned by the insurgents.

The troops also recovered an anti-aircraft gun and three AK 47 Rifles while they were in pursuit of some of the terrorists who fled the scene.

The encounter comes bare weeks after troops liberated Baga from the grip of the insurgents.