Troops Chase Boko Haram out of Baga [Photos]

Troops of the Nigerian army special forces command have cleared Boko Haram insurgents off Baga town in Borno state.

The daredevil insurgents had taken over the fishing community after overrunning a military base in December.

But in a statement Thursday, army spokesman, Sani Usman, said the troops triumphed over the insurgents in a clearance operation that lasted almost two weeks.

“In the determined efforts to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists that now goes by the appellation of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), the gallant troops of the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (NASFC), Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have given the terrorists that attacked troops location in Baga a bloody nose,” he said.

“The triumphant troops, particularly the highly revered 707 Special Forces Brigade which is the vanguard of the great exploit, dealt the decisive blow that neutralised several terrorists along that axis despite prior warning to them by some unpatriotic elements.

“The Special Forces commenced clearance operations on 28th December 2018, where they cleared Zare, Gudumbali, Kukawa and Cross Kauwa without any resistance from suspected terrorists. However, at Cross Kauwa, the unfortunate ISWAP terrorists made a costly mistake of raising their ugly heads. In professional fashion the troops exploited the situation to instantly and decisively neutralise the insurgents and captured some equipment.

“Though some of the terrorists attempted to infiltrate troops camp at Monguno, the gallant troops lured them and neutralised many of them and recovered some arms and ammunition. The troops who are in high spirit had since linked up with other forces in Baga where they cleared the Naval Base and the surrounding areas.”

Usman added that the army’s special forces attained the strides in close operational synergy with air task force of the Nigerian air force who gave intelligence and close air support by bombarding the insurgents.

