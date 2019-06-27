Tristan Thompson Says Khloe Kardashian is the ‘Most Beautiful Human’ He’d Ever Met

Tristan Thompson has taken to his Instagram to wish Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday.

Tristan Thompson has taken to his Instagram to wish Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday.

The reality TV star has just turned a year older, and despite their differences, Thompson posted an adorable photo of her and their daughter True, with a heartwarming note about how she is an amazing human being.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he wrote, adding, “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to.”

He continued, “I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

This comes amid their messy cheating scandal involving him and Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods. See his note below:

