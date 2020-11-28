Tristan Thompson Has Officially Become a United States Citizen

Tristan Thompson can now call the land of the free and home of the brave his country and he was recently awarded citizenship status in the United States.

The basketballer who is originally from Jamaica and plays for the Celtics, came into the States on a student visa a few years ago and now has a thriving career, two children and a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Sharing the news of his citizenship status on Twitter, USCIS Media West quoted Tristan Thompson.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream”.

