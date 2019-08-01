Tristan Thompson Addresses His Wrong Doingsn Defends Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has taken to his Twitter to set the records straight one more time.

The NBA star addresses whether or not he was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig when he began dating Khloe Kardashian, since people still seem to speculate on the matter.

“When I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” he insists. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

He also shut down claims that he is reuniting with his ex on a family vacation. And this comes weeks after Khloe denied the allegations of cheating on her behalf, saying “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

She also apologised for any “pain that has been created” because of her relationship with Thompson.

Swipe to see Thompson’s tweets: