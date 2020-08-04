Triple treat! Arteta moves for Coutinho, Willian and Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified Philippe Coutinho, Willian and Thomas Partey as the three players he wants to bring in this summer as he looks to strengthen his side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Arteta is looking to add a wealth of experience to the team The Times reports that he has identified the trio as the men to help transform his side as they look to build on their FA Cup triumph.

With Coutinho now exiled by Barcelona, Arsenal could snap up the former Liverpool star this summer, with recent reports suggesting that he will could cost as little as £9million.

A loan deal is also being mooted should Barcelona not receive an offer in the region of their valuation of the player.

Barcelona are hoping to sell Coutinho permanently but are aware that clubs may not be able to part with a significant transfer fee in this current financial climate and could instead look to loan him out for another season – he joined Bayern on loan last August.

In the centre of the park, Partey is being seen as the man to take over from Matteo Guendouzi after the Frenchman lost his place in the squad due to attitude issues.

Another veteran Arteta is keen on bringing in is Willian, whose current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire after Chelsea’s second leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 on August 8.

While Willian remains locked in contract talks with the Blues over extending his stay at the club, Arsenal are one of the front-runners to land the Brazilian should he not be offered a new deal. He wants three years at Chelsea, who are only offering two.

