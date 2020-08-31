Triple Eviction Night, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto Evicted From BBN House

It was a triple Eviction night during the live show on Sunday, August 30, in the Big Brother house.

Former housemates Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto came to the end of their journey on the reality TV show as they have been evicted from the BBN house.

The three former housemates ranked lowest according to the results of voting by viewers, which saw the end of their journey in the game.

For Sunday, Big Brother Naija returned to the normal eviction style on the show as housemates were not given the opportunity to nominate the other housemates who ranked in the bottom 4 like it was done earlier in the season.

All housemates up for nomination were asked to stand as show host, Ebuka called out the names of the housemates to be evicted from the show.

Check out how viewers voted on Sunday, August 30.

