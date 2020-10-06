Trio win Nobel Prize in Physics for black hole breakthrough

Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work on black holes.

Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were announced as this year’s winners at a news conference in Stockholm. They will share the prize money of 10 million kronor (£864,200).

David Haviland, chair of the physics prize committee, said this year’s award “celebrates one of the most exotic objects in the Universe”.

Black holes are regions of space where gravity is so strong that not even light can escape from them.

UK-born physicist Roger Penrose, from the University of Oxford, demonstrated that black holes were an inevitable consequence of Albert’s Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

“The history of black holes goes way back in time to the end of the 18th Century. Then, through Einstein’s general relativity, we had the tools to describe these objects for real,” said Ulf Danielsson, a member of the Nobel Committee.

But the mathematics of these objects was incredibly complicated to understand, and many researchers believed they were nothing more than mathematical artefacts that existed on paper alone. It took researchers several decades to realise that they could exist in the real world, The BBC writes.

“That’s what Roger Penrose did,” said Danielsson. “He understood the mathematics, he introduced new tools and then could actually prove that this is a process you can naturally expect to happen – that a star collapses and turns into a black hole.”

Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez provided the most convincing evidence yet of a supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy – the Milky Way.

They found that this huge object, known as Sagittarius A*, was tugging on the jumble of stars orbiting it.

American Prof Ghez, from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), said: “I’m thrilled to receive the prize and I take very seriously the responsibility of being the fourth woman to win the Nobel prize [in physics].”

Reinhard Genzel, from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Garching, Germany, and Ghez used the world’s largest telescopes to see through huge clouds of interstellar gas to the centre of the Milky Way.

Their discovery stretched the limits of technology and they had to develop new techniques to compensate for distortions to their observations caused by the Earth’s atmosphere.

