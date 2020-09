Trikytee has become the thirteenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

The 35-year-old Bayelsa native was the first housemate to leave the house on the Sunday night eviction show of September 20, 2020.

Trikytee who is a musician and Youtube content provider has survived eviction this far despite placing at the bottom four numerous times in the course of the show.

He was nominated alongside Laycon who is safe already, Dora and Ozo. He will be missed for his humour.

