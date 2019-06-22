Tricycle Rider Beats LASTMA Officer, Dumps Him in Gutter

A tricycle rider, John Fabunmi, has been accused of beating a staff of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and dragging him into a gutter while on duty.

Fabunmi, who resides at No 3/5 Isheri Road Egbeda, Lagos, is facing a four-count bordering on assault, unlawful damage and breach of peace.

The accused on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He reportedly committed the offences on June 15 at 8.30a.m. at Aguda Bus Stop, Ogba, Lagos, according to the prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji.

Raji said the defendant beat Mr Ayodele Omotosho many times, pushed him into a gutter, tore his uniform and damaged his phone.

“The defendant also sat on him and soaked his uniform in the mud, following an argument,” the prosecutor said.

He submitted that the defendant damaged Omotosho’s Infinix phone valued at N84,000.

The alleged offences contravene Section 168, 173, 174 and 339 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Layinka granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 23 for mention.