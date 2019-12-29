Tributes, tears as OAP Sweet Steve is laid to rest

The remains of award-winning on-air personality (OAP) with Orange FM Akure, Stephen Sotonwa popularly known as Sweet Steve, have been laid to rest at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The interment, which followed a brief lying in state for his remains at his office, Orange FM, was attended by his erstwhile colleagues and family.

Sotonwa tragically lost his life in a fatal motor accident last Sunday on the Akure-Ondo road.

The arrival of his corpse in an ambulance accompanied by his wife Nnena, two kids, family members and friends triggered a paroxysm of strong emotions.

His colleagues and friends spoke about Sotonwa’s short but eventful and impactful live.

Torrents of kinds words also came from Winners Chapel Youth Fellowship, representative of OAPs outside Orange FM, the FRSC and Special Marshals where he was a member, Entertainers, and Lafta Unplugged, his comedy programme that put Ondo State on the national spotlight.

His remains were later interred after the dust to dust rites had been performed by his immediate family members.

The 35-year-old broadcaster and a Psychology graduate from the University of Ado Ekiti, UNAD now Ekiti State University, EKSU who anchored for many years the popular Orange Cafe programme on Orange FM as well as co-anchored Lunch Grove on OSRC TV is survived by his wife, two children, parents and siblings.