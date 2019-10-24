Tributes pour in on Rashidi Yekini’s 56th posthumous birthday

Compliments have poured in for late Nigerian football legend, Rashidi Yekini, who would have clocked 56 on Wednesday.

Yekini, who is Eagles record scorer with 37 goals, died on May 4, 2012, aged 48 after being sick.

The gangling striker entered the record books when he scored Nigeria’s first goal at the World Cup, netting the opener in the 3-0 win over Bulgaria in 1994.

Leading the tributes are world football governing body FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare

“Remembering Rashidi Yekini, scorer of Super Eagles’s first World Cup goal, who was born on this day in 1963. We’ll never forget his celebration at USA 1994,” FIFA wrote on Twitter, with the video of Yekini’s goal against Bulgaria.

Sports minister dare tweeted:“Remembering Rashidi Yekini: Today is the 56th posthumous birthday of one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers. I celebrate him and may his soul continue to rest in peace.

Yekini donned the shirts of 3SC of Ibadan and Vitoria Setubal, among others, in a goal-laden career.

In 2016, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) renamed the award for the leading scorer after him.